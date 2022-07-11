Are you excited for the upcoming series?
1. St Catherine's Catholic High School
Scenes for Ackley Bridge College are filmed at the former St Catherine's Catholic High School, Holmfield.
2. Halifax town centre
Over the past four series, Southgate and other streets in Halifax town centre have been used to illustrate 'Ackley Bridge town centre'.
3. Electric Bowl
In series two and three, film crews have paid a couple of visits to Electric Bowl in Halifax. In series two, former Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh was spotted having a dramatic showdown in the venue.
4. Haley Hill, Boothtown
No stranger to the Channel 4 cameras, the flats at Haley Hill, Boothtown, near Halifax town centre was used the in the very first episode of the fourth series.
Photo: Channel 4