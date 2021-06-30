Christine Talbot, one of the main presenters of ITV's Calendar news, is to leave the show after 20 years (Picture: James Hardisty)

Tonight (June 30) marks her final evening presenting the show after she announced in May that she had made the decision to leave.

Christine was born in Lancashire and now lives near Wetherby, West Yorkshire with her husband and daughter.

She began her career as a print journalist at her local newspaper in Lancashire, she then moved into television journalism when she joined the BBC, presenting North West Tonight.

In 1993 she moved to ITV to be a reporter on ITV Calendar, becoming the main presenter in 2001. She was later joined by co-presenter Duncan Wood.

Christine was the host of many regional television programmes such as ‘Magic Moments’ and ‘Live Lunch’. In 2000 she also presented ‘Wellbeing’, a health and beauty channel produced at Yorkshire Television.

During her time at Calendar, Christine has interviewed a wide range of people including celebrities, politicians, and local residents including famous Yorkshire Dales farmer, Hannah Hauxwell, with whom she went to on to develop a firm friendship.

She also covered the 2014 Tour de France, the closure of Kellingley Colliery in 2018, and presented a tribute programme at Elland Road for the death of footballer Jack Charlton.

Christine won several awards during her career: the Yorkshire Royal Television Society named her Journalist of the Year in 2015 and she won the Yorkshire Society Media Personality in 2015 and The Yorkshire Choice Media Personality of the Year 2016.