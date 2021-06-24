Yorkshire schoolboy with ‘star potential’ lands lead role in new CBeebies show ‘Biff & Chip’

The schoolboy is to take on the role of ‘Chip’ in the new CBeebies adaptation of Oxford Reading Tree Books collection, ‘Biff, Chip and Kipper’ by Roderick Hunt.
‘Biff & Chip’ will star five talented youngsters, including George, for whom success has arrived relatively quickly.
Indeed, he only started acting two years ago, when he joined Leeds-based theatre training programme, Stagebox.
Kirsti Bagger, Head Agent at Stagebox said: “We are so proud of George for making his screen debut. He had star potential when he first joined the Leeds Elite team and has gone from strength to strength.”
The ‘Biff, Chip and Kipper’ book collection is used by schools across the country to help children learn to read.
George’s acting skills will be showcased on television in autumn 2021 when ‘Biff & Chip’ will be broadcasted on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.