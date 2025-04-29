Meet Fernandez Damazio: The 13-year-old TikTok sensation turning everyday life into laughter

By ewan mcgregor
Contributor
Published 29th Apr 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 08:44 BST
Fernandez Damazio was born on May 31, 2011, in Dallas, Texas, but life took a twist when his family moved to the UK.

At just 13, he felt like an outsider in a new world, but he found solace in the vibrant TikTok community. Two months ago, inspired by his friends and the clash of cultures he experienced daily, Fernandez took the plunge into content creation.

With his smartphone in hand, he started posting relatable skits and POVs about the struggles of fitting in,Fernandez. It only connects with audience but also embraces his identity

Fernandez Damazio was the king of relatable content. At just 13, he had a knack for turning everyday mishaps into viral gold on TikTok. With a goofy smile and an infectious laugh, he would hop on screen, ready to share the latest awkward moment from his life

Me watching that one person in class using the pen that I lost

His content quickly turned into a montage of the ups and downs of teenage life—all delivered with a flair that had everyone nodding and laughing.

“Life may be chaotic, but at least we can laugh at it together,” he’d say, and that’s exactly what he did, one TikTok at a time.

