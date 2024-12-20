Our Christmas community concerts continue!

What a whirlwind the last few weeks have been for the All Together Now Choir! (Based in Baildon, Harrogate, Skipton and Bingley). Groups of choir members have been delighted to sing for and with a variety of communities across North and West Yorkshire.

The festive fun continued at Horticap in Harrogate, on Monday 9th December. Horticap provides training in horticulture, crafts, and rural skills for adults with learning and other disabilities. Choir members were delighted to lead an afternoon of 'singing, dancing and laughter' with the group!

Tuesday 10th saw some of us at Ellerbeck Court, an assisted living community, in Skipton. It was good to sing for and with such a fabulous group of people, especially songs such as 'White Christmas', and 'Silent Night', evoking memories for all.

The evening of the 10th found a large group of choir members excited to be back at the iconic Saltaire United Reformed Church, for one of our favourite events, the Rotary Club of Shipley Christmas Concert! This is an event we share annually with the Otley Brass Band, who, as ever, played an incredible variety of music.

St Michael's Hospice Harrogate

We performed Christmas songs which included the haunting 'Light the Night', and 'Carol of the Bells.' An especially fun and challenging number was 'Spirit of the Season', as we were accompanied by the band!

MD Chris Kemp found our singing 'both beautiful and powerful', while a choir member commented that 'lots of hard work had been put in with the planning and song choices.'

Friday 13th found us singing for and with the residents of the Mill View Care Home in Bradford, sharing memories with the residents, through favourites which included 'O Come All Ye Faithful,' and 'Let it Snow.' The afternoon of Tuesday 17th saw an similar joyous and festive event, this time in Hillbro Nursing Home in Baildon.

A very special, and emotional, afternoon was spent by choir members singing for patients and staff of Saint Michael's Hospice in Harrogate. A wonderful place, where 'our in patient team are busy supporting patients and loved ones to create precious memories', it was a 'privilege to be part of a community that cares'.

At Hazelbeck School, Bingley

Choir members were also delighted to have collected and donated lots of Christmas goodies for the Hospice's ' Carols at Rudding Park' event, to help them increase much needed funds.

Wednesday 18th December saw the last of our pre Christmas community events. The evening was spent by Chris and choir members in the historical venue of the Masonic Hall, Harrogate at the Mason's Christmas party. A fabulous and fun filled gig, where the audience was particularly delightful by the choir's rendition of 'The 12 Days of Harrogate'!

The morning found a large group of choir members at another very special place for us, Hazelbeck Special School in Bingley! The delightful pupils responded so enthusiastically to our songs, with groups joining in, sometimes signing the lyrics. As a choir member remarked, it was fabulous to see 'so many happy faces when Santa arrived!'

Led by our amazing MD Chris Kemp, we have had an incredibly joyous, fulfilled and moving run up to Christmas. The culmination of our festive singing events will take place this weekend when we perform three very special Christmas concerts, in Harrogate and Bingley.

Watch this space!!! 🎄🎶✨️