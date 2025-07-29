The Health Lottery keeps calm and carries on as the National Lottery has a 36-hour outage

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re wondering where to buy your lottery ticket while the National Lottery hits snooze for 36 hours to do some long-overdue tech tinkering this weekend, The Health Lottery will be up, running, and there for you. No blackouts. No long delays. No “please bear with us” signs. Open for business and happy to help as always.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Ellice, CEO of The Health Lottery said, “We are proudly British-owned and operated and we’re not planning any dramatic disappearances for a tech upgrade. Our systems work. Our tickets sell. Our money helps. We don’t need 36 hours to reboot – we just get on with it. Play The Health Lottery.”

Lottery players can play online through The Health Lottery website and at over 20,000 retailers across Great Britain. To date our players have raised over £134 million for good causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Lottery – now run by a Czech-based group after taking over the licence from Camelot last year – has warned retailers and customers it will need to shut up shop for around a day and a half to carry out its switchover. That means no ticket sales anywhere, no prizes paid out, and a whole lot of frustrated punters wondering where to turn.

The Health Lottery

The Health Lottery is here for you during this period and beyond. And our tickets are half the price - £1 when we launched, and £1 now…

The Health Lottery: Play every day, Still live, still reliable, still British, still funding brilliant health and wellbeing causes every single day.

National World Play Euromillions with 500 lines and 500 Millionaires Raffle tickets £ 9.00 Buy now Buy now If you’re dreaming of one of those huge European jackpots, the Wowcher Euromillions syndicate deal is hard to beat. For just £9, you’ll get an incredible 500 Euromillions syndicate lines plus 500 genuine Millionaires Raffle tickets. All tickets are official National Lottery entries, bought and managed by You Play We Play, so you’re not betting — you’re really playing. By joining a 50-person syndicate, you massively increase your chances of winning while sharing the fun and the prizes with your group. The draws happen every Tuesday and Friday, giving you two shots each week at jackpots that can top £200 million. Ready to aim for life-changing winnings? Join your discounted Euromillions syndicate here If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133