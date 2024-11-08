The Northern Ballet show then moves to Hull New Theatre from November 12 to 16 and on to Norwich and Nottingham before visiting Leeds Grand Theatre from December 17 to January 4.

It comes after Northern Ballet said it was struggling to cope with financial pressures.

A spokesman said: “We are beginning to explore a partnership between Northern Ballet and Opera North which would include the Orchestra of Opera North performing alongside the dancers of Northern Ballet.

“The two organisations will remain independent while collaborating to ensure that audiences continue to have access to live, large-scale ballet and opera in their local theatre. A partnership would aim to build financial resilience for both organisations, allowing more Northern Ballet performances to be performed to live music than our current circumstances allow.

“We are maintaining a dialogue with members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia and that in pursuing a partnership with Opera North, this will impact on the livelihoods of a group of freelance musicians who have had a long and cherished association with the company.”

