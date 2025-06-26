Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gyles Brandreth is on the end of the line, sounding very insistent towards Alistair McGowan.

“You should put a show together where you combine your comedy and this wonderful music. People would love it. They'd come, they’d laugh, they’d cry, they’d adore it. This is what you should do,” he says.

“You're not Tim Minchin, you’re not Rainer Hersch, you’re not Bill Bailey, they're doing something very different, they're making the music funny as well, whereas you're not. You're doing serious music and jokes in between – I think that’ll be a wonderful show. You must do it!”

Alistair McGowan is coming to Harrogate.

As you might have guessed, it’s Brandreth in voice only, by way of McGowan’s customarily spot-on impression of his old neighbour.

But it describes quite succinctly what McGowan is up to these days - touring a mixture of the comedy he’s best known for with piano performances and poetry too.

It’s not a concept he thought would work when it was suggested after playing piano concerts for friends including Brandreth.

“When I started doing this show without the poetry some years ago, I used to say: ‘I'm just doing this to prove to Gyles Brandreth that it doesn't work’. But it did.”

Alistair McGowan.

He will perform at The Crown Hotel as part of the HACS Harrogate Music Festival on Thursday, July 3, delivering his poetry, stand-up comedy/impressions and short piano pieces by composers such as Grieg, Shostakovich, Bach, Debussy and Madeleine Dring.

Most people will know McGowan for his impressions. He provided voices for eight series of Spitting Image and earned a BAFTA for his own BBC One television series The Big Impression, with Ronni Ancona, sending up the likes of David Beckham, Michael Parkinson, Lawrence Llewelyn-Bowen, Jeremy Clarkson, Terry Wogan and, back when he was a still a mere prince, King Charles himself.

Football managers also loom large - his current favourites include Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, ex-Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou and Leeds United’s Daniel Farke - but the impressions game is more difficult these days.

McGowan, 60, says: “It's getting harder and harder, which is another reason why this (mixed performance) show is enjoyable for me and hopefully for the audience, because people are not watching mainstream television in the way that they did. And they're having a lovely time watching Netflix and watching Disney and watching YouTube, but it makes it very difficult for the poor impressionists because you think, we used to know what people were watching, we used to see the figures and think, okay, you can do your EastEnders established characters because you’ve got 16 million people watching them. But when it's down to four or hundreds of thousands watching Love Island, or watching this programme, watching that programme, you think, who do I do that everybody knows anymore?”

In 2017, two years after he started playing piano seriously, McGowan released The Piano Album, which reached number one in the classical charts and, in 2023, he set up the first Ludlow Piano Festival.

He first started to learn aged eight but soon quit, then regretted it in his teens, and had an on-off relationship with it until he was about 50.

“My career had come to a bit of an abrupt end, or a slow end and I just thought, Oh, I've got time on my hands, I'll go back and start playing the piano. And was happy to meet somebody who said, straight away, ‘You've got some talents’.”

That was his accompanist, Lucy Colquhoun, who reassured him that it is never too late to restart.

However, the “very noisy Dutch neighbours” he had at the time was another motivation.

“Nothing seemed to convince them that we could hear them through the walls - speaking, shouting, arguing. So I started playing the piano, which I’d bought 15 years before from a lovely man called Barry Fantoni,” says McGowan, referring to the Private Eye cartoonist and jazz musician who died aged 85 in May this year.

After getting back on the stool this time to play the Ibach baby grand, McGowan was hooked.

“Because of the noise these neighbors made, I thought, right, okay, I'll show you how thin these walls are and that'll shut you up. Well, it didn't, but it got me addicted. So it’s really thanks to the noisy Dutch neighbours.”

McGowan, who grew up in Worcestershire, has known Yorkshire well since the 1980s, when he attended the University of Leeds to study English literature - being fascinated by language even then, he says. In fact, he previously told this paper that it was in a revue at the students’ union where he started doing impressions.

But other adventures were on his mind too. “It’s a long time ago, but I remember thinking at the time, who knows what my life is going to be like? I didn't know what I wanted to do while I was there, really, and I made it my mission, I thought I'm probably never going to come back to Yorkshire, so I'll see as much of Yorkshire as I can while I'm here. So that was my thing.

“Little knowing that I would then come back lots to do filming up there and gigs all over the place, from Richmond to, where else have I been? All over Yorkshire really.

“At the time in the 80s, I went off on day trips with girlfriends to places like Harrogate and Scarborough and even to Heckmondwike, once, because I was obsessed with the place name.”

Back to Harrogate it is, where the audience awaits his next big impression.