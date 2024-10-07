Rita, Sue and Bob Too returns to Yorkshire to close National tour

Up and coming "Theatrical Powerhouse" (Yorkshire Evening Post), Diva Productions, are proud to be concluding their successful tour back in Yorkshire, following a national tour this Autumn. This time the play will stop again in Halifax for two nights as part of the Victoria Theatre’s Comedy Festival before concluding its run at the Scarborugh Spa Grand Hall a week later.

Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita) and Polly Lovegrove (Sue) are once again leading the cast in a production which was dubbed “Fierce and Funny” by The Reviews Hub and said to have a “Heart the size of Yorkshire” by Fairy Powered Productions.

Based on the hugely popular 80s film, Rita, Sue and Bob Too is a twisted, dark and hilarious comedy drama that tells the story of Rita and Sue, two working class girls from a rundown council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle. Behind Michelle’s back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. It is only a matter of time before Michelle and Sue's parents find out and when they do sparks most definitely fly!

Andrea Dunbar’s semi-autobiographical work is a funny, touching and vibrant play, full of wicked humour and is a stark snapshot of 1980s northern working-class life, under an increasingly repressive Tory government. In 1986, the play was adapted into a film of the same name, and attracted a cult following due to its intimate portrayal of ordinary people’s lives.

Andrew Ashley, Artistic Director of Diva Productions says: “Dunbar’s striking play continues to resonate with today’s audiences. The challenge for us as producers is getting the balance between a nostalgic comic snapshot of the 1980s and a brutal reflection of these extraordinary characters. Many of the play’s themes such as unemployment, poverty, violence, adultery, and not least, child exploitation, still echo contemporary society which makes this play a stark reminder that we didn’t totally leave these things behind in Thatcher’s Britain.”

The original cast of the production returning includes: Dale Vaughan (Bob), Emma Hooker (Rita), Polly Lovegrove (Sue) Alison Gibson (Mum), Andrew Ashley (Dad) and George North (Sam); joining them will be Louisa Maude (Michelle) and James McClelland (Alternate Bob)