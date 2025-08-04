Transform festival returns to Leeds this autumn with an exciting programme of international performance

Amrita Hepi will be presenting her show Rinse at Transform this year. Picture: Zan Wimberley

Joining artists from Leeds and across the UK are performers from all over the world including Brazil, Jamaica, Palestine, Australia, Sri Lanka, the Philippines, South Africa, Switzerland and the US who bring visceral, thought-provoking performances to Transform’s home city. There is an eclectic mix of work featuring theatre, dance, storytelling, music and immersive installation, shared with audiences in a variety of innovative and imaginative ways including one-to-one encounters, large-scale projections and a performance-banquet.

“Looking at the programme as a whole some of the works being presented this year were already bubbling away during the last festival in 2023,” says Transform creative director Amy Letman. “Many of the works have been developed through conversations and our long-term ongoing relationships with some of the companies and artists involved.” Letman and her team have nurtured and built up those important creative relationships over the course of ten years of co-ordinating the festival. The fact that they have managed to keep delivering such a high-quality event in extremely challenging times for the arts and creative sector is to be applauded. “We are used to challenges, I think,” says Letman. “During that ten year period we have had funding cuts, Brexit, then the pandemic, lots of issues for venues, and for years we had only project funding.” Since 2023 the festival has had Arts Council funding and for the last three years also support from Leeds City Council.

“Funding is really hard to secure so we have always had to think creatively and be adaptable and flexible,” says Letman. “Partnerships and collaboration are important and we are working with a range of partners. We have been really resourceful. It has taken a lot of persuasion and belief to bring the festival to life. We are very pleased with what we have produced and the energy in the team – and we had a brilliant response from people at the launch event.”

The opening show in this year’s festival is Rinse by multidisciplinary artist and choreographer Amrita Hepi. A solo performance, it combines personal stories with the history of colonialism, art, feminism and pop culture. “It poses the question why is it when something is about to end you keep wanting to save it,” says Letman. “I think that speaks to where we find ourselves globally. The show has a complex narrative but it is also funny and smart and uplifting and hopeful.”

Other highlights of the festival include Brazilian artist collective MEXA making a return visit to Transform with The Last Supper, an autobiographical performance-banquet focusing on food, farewells, religion and transition in a party atmosphere that features both melancholy and joy; UK/Palestinian artist Basel Zaraa presents his reflective one-to-one interactive installation Dear Laila sharing the story of displacement and resistance of one family, inspired by a conversation with his young daughter; duo Eisa Jocson and Venuri Perera present Magic Maids, a dance piece that makes connections between European witch hunts and the exploitation of migrant women’s labour; and Ira Brand’s Runner takes place simultaneously in the theatre and through the streets of Leeds exploring running, exhaustion and why we value people when they push themselves to their limits.

“Throughout the programme there is hope and direct and indirect questioning of where we are socially and politically currently,” says Letman. “With a festival like Transform it is a moment to connect in a space that feels celebratory and hopeful. I think we need that more than ever.”

There are several premieres in the programme including the world premiere of Leeds artist Akeim Toussaint Buck whose show Free is a joyful immersive dance piece celebrating Reggae and its radical history and the UK premiere of American artist Ahamefule J Oluo’s The Things Around Us, a darkly comic solo show that combines stand-up comedy with live music and storytelling.

“We hope that the festival gives people the chance to resist and summon collective joy together through celebration and community,” says Letman. “In a moment that feels so unrelenting, we need to create space for reflection, connection, hope, to think about the conversations we want to have with the world, dream up new possibilities and to look to the future.”