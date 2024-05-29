Unique 'try before you buy' darts pop-up shop visiting Todmorden

A unique darts pop-up shop is taking place in Todmorden June 1st.

Red Rose Darts, a specialised darts retailer based in Lancashire, will bring their unique "try before you buy" darts pop-up shop to Todmorden on Saturday 1st June. The pop-up shop is open to people of all ages and will be held from midday to 4pm at The Duke of York on Halifax Road in Todmorden.

Thanks to the rise of Luke 'The Nuke' Littler, darts has experienced a surge in popularity in recent months. For those who are new to darts, Red Rose Darts will be available throughout the event to offer guidance and advice, ensuring customers find the perfect set of darts without breaking the bank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the day, there will be a wide selection of over 500 different dart sets available for purchase. This includes a variety of affordable options for beginners, as well as a range of top player darts such as Michael Van Gerwen, Phil Taylor, Luke Littler, Gary Anderson, Nathan Aspinall, Joe Cullen, Chris Dobey, Ryan Searle, Josh Rock, Dave Chisnall, and many more.

Customers are able to try out a huge range of dart sets

In addition to darts, there will be a vast assortment of dart flights, shafts, cases, accessories, and equipment for sale. This includes dartboards, dartboard surrounds, lights, and mats.