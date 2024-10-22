Vicar of Dibley co-writer bringing comedy show to Kingston upon Hull for charity

The co-writer of BBC hit comedy The Vicar Of Dibley, Paul Mayhew-Archer, is bringing his show about living with Parkinson’s to Hull on Wednesday 6 November to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK and its local support group.

The Hull support group provides information, support and friendship in an informal and comfortable setting for local people living with the condition. Adapting to life with Parkinson’s can be hard for not only those who are diagnosed but their loved ones but getting the right information and support can make a real difference.

Parkinson’sis a progressive neurological condition with over 40 symptoms and there is currently no cure. Paul was diagnosed with the condition in 2011 but, despite its serious nature,, he was determined to see the lighter side and started writing jokes about it, with appearances at the Royal Albert Hall and The Comedy Store. In 2015 he made an award-winning documentary about it called Parkinson’s - The Funny Side, and he now co-hosts the hugely popular podcast Movers and Shakers with Jeremy Paxman and others about the realities of living with the condition.

Paul started performing his one-man show, Incurable Optimist, in 2018. He says his wife ‘lives in hope that a cure will be found so that he will finally shut up about it!’.

In this special performance, Paul will bring his original show with new material about what has happened since. Paul also hopes that by taking part in the show, it will raise awareness of the condition.

The show isn’t just about Parkinson’s, though. It’s about Paul’s life trying to make the nation laugh as a writer, producer and script editor of some of the nation’s favourite comedies. Above all, the show focuses on the ability of comedy and laughter to make people feel better, with Paul himself forgetting that he has Parkinson’s when he performs the show.

John Hinson, Volunteer at Parkinson’s UK’s Hull Support group, said:“I’m thrilled that Paul has agreed to perform in Hull. The evening will be an important fundraising event for us and is an amazing opportunity to raise awareness of Parkinson’s and the support our group offers to people living locally with the condition.”

Comedian, Josh Widdicombe, said: “Paul isn’t just one of the country’s funniest writers. It turns out he’s also a brilliant performer.”

Paul Mayhew-Archer’s comedy show, Incurable Optimist, will be at Hull Truck Theatre 50 Ferensway, Hull HU2 8LB at 7:30 pm on Wednesday 6 November and tickets are £19.50 per person (concessions available). All proceeds go directly to Parkinson’s UK and will continue to support activities in the Hull & East Yorkshire region: https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/comedy/the-incurable-optimist/

The Hull support group meets on the third Monday of each month from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at Cottingham Civic Hall, Market Green, Cottingham HU16 5QG.

For more information about the event or support group, please contact Rose Crawley, Local Volunteer Officer at Parkinson's UK at [email protected].