What's On: The Yorkshire Coast is home to a bumper lineup of events this Spring

The Yorkshire Coast BID has revealed an upcoming programme of events to attract locals and visitors to the coast in the coming months

Spring brings an abundance of exciting events and activities, plus enticing opportunities to dine out on some fabulous Yorkshire fayre, all supported by Yorkshire Coast BID funding.

From Scarborough Restaurant Week, which gives people access to deals and offers at a range of restaurants and cafes across the popular coastal town, to Bridlington's thrilling Race the Waves, an exhilarating event which is perfect for the whole family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clive Rowe-Evans, Chair of the Yorkshire Coast BID, added: "We're so eager to welcome visitors and residents alike as we gear up for our programme of spring and summer events all along the Yorkshire Coast. In previous years, we've seen more than 80k people alone grace the shores and promenades of Bridlington Beach to see Race the Waves in action, so these events really make a difference in the local towns and support our hospitality venues."

Scarborough Seafront

10th – 12th May: Savour the Coast, Scarborough

The Savour the Coast festival returns for the second year, allowing visitors to celebrate the culinary delights and creative talents of the Yorkshire Coast, all with an eco-footprint. The event will also have live music on offer and provide a fantastic opportunity for local bands and musicians to perform. With extra stalls and a heated marquee, attendees can enjoy the festivities regardless of the weather.

Located at the Scarborough Spa, it is ideally situated for people staying in local guesthouses and hotels. It is also easily accessible for those coming for a day trip to Scarborough's South Beach.

9th – 12th May: Race the Waves, Bridlington

Big Ideas by the Sea

Roaring into Bridlington from 10th to 12th May, Race The Waves is celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the final 'Bridlington Speed Trials', which took place in 1924. Those attending can look forward to static displays and thrilling trials on the beach, where spectators can watch as cars race against the incoming tide! The event will span over two days across multiple locations, including Priory Green in the Old Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Garbutt, the creator of Race the Waves, commented: "It's brilliant to be returning to the Yorkshire Coast for our fifth year. This event brings together tens of thousands of people from outside and inside the UK, as well as the Bridlington town residents. It's not just for vintage motoring enthusiasts, but it's also perfect for families, and that's what makes it such a fun and exhilarating event. We simply couldn't do what we do without the support from the Yorkshire Coast BID and its member businesses, so we're forever grateful for the value they bring to our event."

13th – 19th May: Scarborough Restaurant Week

After an amazing turnout in 2023, Scarborough Restaurant Week is back for another year! If you need an excuse to try out a new restaurant or café that has joined Scarborough's food scene or want to treat yourself to an evening out, locals and visitors can make the most of a range of food and drink deals from venues across the local town.

Race the Waves

17th – 31st May: Big Ideas by the Sea, Scarborough

Big Ideas by the Sea festival celebrates the wealth of writers, artists, scientists, historians, archaeologists, and the business community living in Scarborough, bringing together a range of speakers to talk about the big ideas in their field.

Visitors and residents alike can expect a dynamic cultural event about creative and innovative thinking. The event will feature a melting pot of national and international speakers and exciting opportunities to participate for those in attendance.

1st – 2nd June: Yorkshire Puffin Festival, Flamborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savour the Coast

The much-loved Yorkshire Puffin Festival takes place this year on Saturday and Sunday, June 1st and 2nd, at Flamborough Cliffs Nature Reserve.

Flamborough Headland is famous in the UK as one of the top spots to see puffins. Throughout the Festival, guests can enjoy various events, from storytelling and beach cleans to wildlife cruises that come together to celebrate these unique birds.

16th June: Dragonboat Challenge (Wykeham)

Held at the North Yorkshire Water Park in Wykeham village, this exciting event sees teams from local businesses and organisations compete in a series of races inside 12ft dragon boats. Join the fun from 10 am and sample some fantastic local food and drink as you watch the wacky races in a super family day out.

22nd June: Armed Forces Day (Bridlington)

Show your support and head to Bridlington for their spectacular Armed Forces Day on June 22nd, 2024. The next day, June 23, stroll to the Old Town as they host the 1940s/50s Festival, with hundreds attending in period uniforms and outfits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Withstock

There's something for everyone, including military vehicles, military-themed stalls, an airsoft rifle range, and exciting talks at the Spa Theatre. There, you can watch vintage Pathe films and enjoy musical performances and traditional and magic shows. Weather permitting, the day will conclude with a thrilling fly-past of eight planes, providing a fitting finale.

22nd June: Scalby Fair (Scarborough)

Celebrate at one of the few remaining Village Fairs in the North of England. Scalby Fair is a week-long festival of entertainment and fun that culminates in a large village street fair with over 50 stalls, music, dancing, and children's attractions.

26th - 27th July: Bridlington Seafood Festival

Head to Bridlington town centre for an all-new two-day Seafood Festival. Feast on a great selection of delicious delicacies, such as local lobster, as you browse the stalls and learn more about Bridlington's fascinating shellfish and maritime heritage.

27th - 28th July: Withstock (Withernsea)

Withernsea's seafront will host the 30th Anniversary of Withstock, a two-day free family event featuring bands, entertainers, static displays, attractions, and food and drink vendors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event boasts more street performers and entertainment than ever before to celebrate their anniversary, delighting the crowds across the seafront and town centre.

28th – 30th July: Sailing Coble Festival (Bridlington)