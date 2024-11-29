Yorkshire Adoption Agency joins voluntary adoption agencies across the country to encourage families to consider adoption

On Wednesday 15th January 2025, Yorkshire Adoption Agency will be among the voluntary adoption agencies (VAAs) from across the country taking part in Big Adoption Day 2025, highlighting the work they do to find loving adoptive families for children waiting to be placed, and the benefits of adopting through a VAA.

Big Adoption Day, led by the Consortium of Voluntary Adoption Agencies (CVAA) and the UK’s first children’s charity Coram, will see participating agencies hosting in-person and online events in their local areas, and celebrating the real-life stories of families who have adopted, to encourage anyone interested in exploring adoption to find out more.

Yorkshire Adoption Agency is collaborating with several Yorkshire based organisations as part of its Big Adoption Day celebrations! We know how magical the very first family day out is for our adopters and how important bonding as a family is for the children placed with them which is why some of Yorkshire’s family friendly places to visit are supporting Big Adoption Day with us.

With 2,410 children currently waiting to be adopted across England, of whom 1,110 have been waiting more than 18 months*, there is an urgent need for more prospective adoptive parents to come forward to provide permanent, loving homes for these children.

Children in care need stable, loving homes.

VAAs are independent, not-for-profit organisations, offering a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds. They have a wealth of experience having collectively placed thousands of children with adoptive families, particularly those who wait the longest in care - older children, those in sibling groups, and children from the global majority or with disabilities.

Over a quarter of adopters VAAs approve are from the LGBTQ+ community and almost a fifth are from the global majority group. VAAs also provide all their adoptive families with lifelong support, which is flexible and responsive to what families need, whenever they need it.

Sue May, CEO from Yorkshire Adoption Agency, said: “As a small adoption charity we work as one big family, offering lifelong support to all our adopters. It has been wonderful to see the incredible offers from so many organisations offering a great day out for our families.”

For more information about adopting with Yorkshire Adoption Agency and details of its Big Adoption Day event, please visit www.yorkshireadoptionagency.org.uk

Why choose to work with a voluntary adoption agency?

*Adoption and Special Guardianship data, December 2023: www.coram.org.uk/adoption-and-special-guardianship-leadership-board/

About Yorkshire Adoption Agency: Established in 1946, Yorkshire Adoption Agency works hard to support, assess, train, and approve adoptive parents. We have good local partnerships and work with all agencies across the UK to make sure we match our adopters to the right children for them, wherever they live.

We are a voluntary adoption agency and a registered charity in Doncaster, South Yorkshire which means we are smaller and more flexible than most statutory agencies and offer a personalised service to adopters from all backgrounds across the Yorkshire region. Find out more here www.yorkshireadoptionagency.org.uk

Our supporters:

Big Adoption Day logo

White Post Farm: Where for over 30 years we’ve been entertaining millions of children and adults, giving them the chance to get up close to a wide variety of friendly animals! Find out more at www.whitepostfarm.co.uk

Magna Science Adventure: Magna is located in the heart of South Yorkshire, conveniently positioned in the centre of the UK. Magna is a coats-on experience set in the vast, former Templeborough steelworks. They also play host to various events. Find out more here www.visitingmagna.co.uk

Charley’s Play Barn: A brand new role play centre in Doncaster, designed to challenge and excel children’s imaginations whilst having fun playing in our little village which includes – police station, fire station, hospital, cafe, market, farm, salon, garage, out of space and many more! From babies to children it is a great place for all to learn and play! www.charleysplaybarn.co.uk

Boston Park Farm: Boston Park Farm is a family business run by the Chappell family and includes the Tearooms, Maize Maze and horse liveries as well as an 800 acre arable farm. 2020 is the 20th season for the maize maze, which has grown and developed since it started in 2000. Read more here www.bostonpark.com

