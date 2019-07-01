AA's Pub Guide 2020 reveals the top pubs in Yorkshire

More than 30 pubs in Yorkshire have been named as among the "pick of the pubs" in the AA's Pub Guide 2020.
North Yorkshire boasts the most AA-recommended “pick of the pubs” in the region with 24 - equal fourth nationally alongside London, but behind Oxfordshire, Devon and Somerset.
Judges raised a glass to four pubs in South Yorkshire, three in West Yorkshire and just one in East Yorkshire - The Pipe and Glass Inn at South Dalton.
In the last decade, almost one in four pubs have closed due to dwindling custom and higher running costs, with numbers falling to about 39,000 pubs in 2018.
However, the AA said the quality of the UK’s pub scene “is better than ever” with a record-number of pubs included in this year’s guide.
Yorkshire’s “pick of the pubs”, which is chosen by inspectors, the guide’s editorial team, and from reader suggestions, includes Ye Old Sun Inn at Colton and the Michelin-starred Star Inn at Harome.
A Yorkshire Post review described another on the list, the Durham Ox at Crayke, as a “lovely picture-book country pub” which is “still very much a part of the community”.
The Black Bull Inn in Boroughbridge was built in 1258 and still retains its ancient beams, low ceilings and roaring open fires - and it is also supposedly home to the ghosts of a monk, blacksmith, cavalier and a small boy.
The Cross Keys in Leeds, once a watering hole for foundry workers, is where steam engine inventor Kames Watt reputedly hired a room to spy on his competitor, Matthew Murray.
The guide’s 21st edition, which is on sale from today, features 2,000 pubs in the UK.
The full list of "pick of the pubs"
The Pipe & Glass Inn, SOUTH DALTON, EAST RIDING OF YORKSHIRE
Charles Bathurst Inn, ARKENGARTHDALE, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Crown Inn, Roecliffe, BOROUGHBRIDGE, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Black Bull Inn, BOROUGHBRIDGE, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Bull, BROUGHTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Fox & Hounds, CARTHORPE, NORTH YORKSHIRE
Ye Old Sun Inn, COLTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Durham Ox, CRAYKE, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Blue Lion, EAST WITTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Wheatsheaf Inn, EGTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Bridge Inn, GRINTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Star Inn, HAROME, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Worsley Arms Hotel, HOVINGHAM, NORTH YORKSHIRE
George & Dragon Hotel, KIRKBYMOORSIDE, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The General Tarleton Inn, KNARESBOROUGH, NORTH YORKSHIRE
Sandpiper Inn, LEYBURN, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Lister Arms, MALHAM, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Alice Hawthorn, NUN MONKTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
Fox & Hounds Country Inn, PICKERING, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The White Swan Inn, PICKERING, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Anvil Inn, SAWDON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Hare Inn, SCAWTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Buck Inn, THORNTON WATLASS, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The Wensleydale Heifer, WEST WITTON, NORTH YORKSHIRE
The White Swan, WIGHILL, NORTH YORKSHIRE
Cubley Hall, PENISTONE, SOUTH YORKSHIRE
The Fat Cat, SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE
Kelham Island Tavern, SHEFFIELD, SOUTH YORKSHIRE
The Cricket Inn, TOTLEY, SOUTH YORKSHIRE
Shibden Mill Inn, HALIFAX, WEST YORKSHIRE
The Cross Keys, LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE
The Three Acres Inn, SHELLEY, WEST YORKSHIRE
The Pub Guide 2020 will be available for £15.99 online and in bookstores from Monday.