Pop star Olly Murs drops into Wetherby restaurant

Chart-topping pop sensation Olly Murs has dropped into a Wetherby bar and restaurant, much to the surprise and delight of regulars who'd only popped in for a quiet drink.

Olly was snapped at Don't Tell the Duke Bar and Grill on Sunday, and general manager Michael Card said the singer thoroughly enjoyed his Sunday lunch.

Michael said: “Olly seemed like a lovely gent who thoroughly enjoyed his Sunday lunch. He loved the high tables and vibe in our place. We didn’t realise it was him until Lloyd, the landlord from the New Inn, got starstruck and mentioned it to us."

Don't Tell the Duke has recently been renovated, and a project is now under way to open a new 55 square metre roof terrace, which is due to be completed by July.