With all that choice, picking a great spot for a pint can feel a little overwhelming. Luckily, CAMRA's Good Beer Guide can make that next pub crawl a little easier. This is a selection of 25 of the best pubs from across Yorkshire according to their 2020 guide.

1. The Dog and Duck, Beverley This 1930s pub has been run by the same family for 45 years and has a cosy feel with three different seating areas. It has three beers that rotate regularly and CAMRA recommends the good value lunches too.

2. The Board Inn, Bridlington This inn has a historic feel, dating back to the 18th century. It's located in the old town of Bridlington and at the rear sells 10 craft-brewed beers in converted stables, highly recommended by CAMRA.

3. The Hallgate Tavern, Bridlington Though it's comprised of one large space, this pub caters to a diversity of ages and tastes. Sports play on live TVs, live music is often provided, and changing beers are sourced nationally.

4. St John's Hotel, Hull Boating one of the least-altered interiors in the city, CAMRA has recognised St John's Hotel as having a regionally important historic pub interior. The pub hosts regular beer festivals and is a friendly community local.

