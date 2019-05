Full of twists and turns, Quid Corner have put together a list of the best giant garden mazes around the UK which are sure to provide hours of entertainment. Could you find your way out of these?

1. Marlborough Maze, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire Made up of more than 3,000 yew trees and covering almost two acres, this complex maze reveals a cannon firing a ball, banners and trumpets, inspired by Grinling Gibbon's Panoply of Victory carvings on the roof of the main building.

2. Castlewellan Peace Maze, Castlewellan, County Down Created by a community of more than 5,000 people and formed of over 6,000 yew trees, this maze is a symbol of peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland and if you make it to the middle you get to ring a special bell.

3. Heatherton Hedge Maze, Tenby, Pembrokeshire Perfect for youngsters because of its low trees, this beech tree maze covers more than 2,500 square metres and includes a number of fenced gates to make the route to the centre harder to crack.

4. Traquair Maze, Innerleithen, Scottish Borders This labyrinth of Leyland cypress and beech trees contains no dead ends, but is still a tricky maze to solve, with some visitors having to find four stopping points along the way to the heart.

