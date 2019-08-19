Matt Baker poses for pictures with some of the show's young fans. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

Countryfile Live at Castle Howard - were you there?

The first northern Countryfile Live held in God's Own Country has been hailed a success.

Here are some pictures from the Saturday and Sunday programme at Castle Howard near Malton.

1. Baaaa'my behaviour

2. Joining in

3. Powerful

4. Alternative races

