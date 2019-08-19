Countryfile Live at Castle Howard - were you there?
The first northern Countryfile Live held in God's Own Country has been hailed a success.
Here are some pictures from the Saturday and Sunday programme at Castle Howard near Malton.
1. Baaaa'my behaviour
People Take part in The Lamb National, the alternative race of Sheep. Picture Charlotte Graham.
2. Joining in
A border collie joins the action at the Lamb National sheep races.
3. Powerful
Shire horses put on a display in the main ring on Saturday. Picture Charlotte Graham.
4. Alternative races
It wasn't just the sheep and the dogs getting involved in the races. Picture: Charlotte Graham.
