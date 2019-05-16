Historic North Yorkshire hall hosts award winning wildlife photography exhibition

The best wildlife images from across the country, captured by amateur and professional photographers alike, are set to be displayed at an exhibition in North Yorkshire.

The National Trust property, Nunnington Hall, near Helmsley, will once again be hosting the British Wildlife Photography Awards Exhibition.

Goose barnacles by David Bennett.

The winning images have been chosen from thousands of entries in 15 categories including a category for film and two junior categories to encourage young people to connect with nature through photography.

The exhibition, which opens tomorrow and will run until Sunday, July 7, features 100 images and videos of British wildlife ranging from birds to bugs and barnacles.

Naturalist, author and wildlife television producer, Stephen Moss, said: “Once again, this collection of images leaves us in awe of the skill, patience and artistry of the photographers whose work is showcased here.

“The extraordinary range of subjects, species and habitats, and the imaginative way they are portrayed, leaves us in no doubt that we in Britain are fortunate to be home to some of the most talented photographers in the world.

“But stunning though this book is, it is not simply a collection of beautiful images, preserved like museum specimens for us to enjoy.

“It is also a snapshot of Britain’s diverse and beautiful wildlife, at a time when these wild creatures – and the places where they live – are under threat as never before.”