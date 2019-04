It was the hottest day of the year so far so made for sweltering conditions for the men and women completing the uphill 1012 metre route with 50kg of coal on their backs and 20kg for the women.

1. Uphill struggle It is a long slog up Owl Lane in the first section of the race. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Austin Bishop cools down at the end. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. Hard slog John Hunter wins his heat in the Vets Race. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. Signing off John Hunter wins his race as he retires from 30 years of coal running races. jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more