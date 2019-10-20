Runners take to York's city streets for the 2019 Yorkshire Marathon

Have your say

Thousands of runners took to the streets of York for the Yorkshire Marathon festival.

With a 26.2 mile marathon course and a ten mile route, the city’s pavements were pounded for hours yesterday for the annual Asda Foundation event, which started back in 2013.

The winner of the 2019 Yorkshire Marathon - Mark Buckingham of the Holmfirth Harriers.

Conditions were ideal for runners, compared to torrential rain last year.

The course started at the university campus before heading through the historic city centre, taking in Walmgate and York Minster before moving into the rural parts of the city.

After crossing the A64 bridge, runners passed through York’s quaint villages where local residents were out in force to cheer on runners.

Stockton on the Forest, Upper Helmsley, Sand Hutton, Buttercrambe Moor Wood and Stamford Bridge all welcomed participants with shouts of encouragement and snacks.

Euphoria as runners make their way over the finishing line.

After an out and back near Dunnington the course headed for Osbaldwick and back via Hull Road.

First over the line for the marathon runners was Mark Buckingham from the Holmfirth Harriers leading the way by more than three minutes.

He completed the race in 2.21:42 with Daniel Kestrel in second place at a time of 2.24:47. Richard McDowell was third at 2.25.

In the women’s category, Charlene Jacobs-Conradie was first home in 2.46:50.

A warm welcome for a runner in the 10 mile race.

She was followed over the line by Sarah Hill in 2.52:21 and Kate Owens in 2.55:14.

First over the 10 Mile finish line was Matt Kitching within the hour at a time of 53:10 followed closely by Robert Byers in a time of 53:34. Third was Bryn Smith in 53:51.

For the female runners, Sharon Barlow finished in a time of 58:56, followed by Georgina Weston at 1.33secs and Becky Plenty in 1.2:51.