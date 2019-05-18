Supreme dairy champion Holstein , Newbirks Blueblood. Suzy Lawson, with her partner Wayne Stead and son Elijah Stead aged six.

Six of the best pictures from Otley Show

The oldest agricultural one day display in the country helped get the show season started for 2019 today.

The 210th Otley Show attracted the crowds to the town's showground for a packed programme of classes from cattle to dogs, show-jumping, crafts and produce as well as an array of stalls and attractions from local groups.

A birds of prey display at Otley Show 2019.

1. Winging it

Simon Hulme
Another first place in the cattle categories at Otley Show.

2. Seeing Red

Simon Hulme
Judges cast an eye over the competition at this year's Otley Show.

3. Top marks

Simon Hulme
Leo Williams aged seven from Bramley with a Aldabra Giant Tortoises..

4. Little and large

Simon Hulme
