Six of the best pictures from Otley Show

The oldest agricultural one day display in the country helped get the show season started for 2019 today.

The 210th Otley Show attracted the crowds to the town's showground for a packed programme of classes from cattle to dogs, show-jumping, crafts and produce as well as an array of stalls and attractions from local groups.

Winging it A birds of prey display at Otley Show 2019.

Seeing Red Another first place in the cattle categories at Otley Show.

Top marks Judges cast an eye over the competition at this year's Otley Show.

Little and large Leo Williams aged seven from Bramley with a Aldabra Giant Tortoises.

