Six of the best pictures from Otley Show

The 210th Otley Show attracted the crowds to the town's showground for a packed programme of classes from cattle to dogs, show-jumping, crafts and produce as well as an array of stalls and attractions from local groups.
The oldest agricultural one day display in the country helped get the show season started for 2019 today.
