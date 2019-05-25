Swimmers enjoy the open air as Ilkley Lido reopens for the summer

Have your say

Ilkley Lido - now in it's 84th year - reopened for the summer season on Saturday.

Visitors to the Bradford council-run site enjoyed both the famous outdoor and heated indoor pools.

Charlotte Gibbs on the fountain at Ilkley Lido on the opening weekend. PIC: Tony Johnson

The Lido, one of the UKs 100 plus outdoor pools, was built in 1935 and designed by Archibald Skinner, Ilkley's surveyor and water engineer.

It was opened in May 1935 as part of the Silver Jubilee celebrations for King George V and has remained open since then from May to September each year.

The pool attracts up to 150,000 visits a year and has seen 4,000 people in a single day during hot weather.

It has a large shallow area for children and beginners and deeper water for confident swimmers and a rare example of a still unscreened fountain.

The 2019 season runs until Sunday September 2.

From now until Sunday 21 July 2019 the pool is open Monday to Friday from 7am to 8.30am and then from 12pm to 7.30pm.

Then, until Sunday 2nd September the opening times change to 7am to 9am and 10am to 7.30pm.

On weekends and bank holidays the Lido opens from 10am to 5.30pm.