But if you want to add a bit of excitement to your foodie feast, these Easter egg hunts around Yorkshire promise plenty of fun and entertainment - as well as some sweet chocolate rewards. Here are nine which are not to be missed.

1. Piglets Adventure Farm, York Kids will love tracking down eggs from hidden chicks around the farm, as well as enjoying live animal shows, meeting the animals and exploring the Bale Play Baaarn, where slides and bale mountains await. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Riddlesden Hall, Keighley Hosting a Cadbury Easter egg hunt from April 19-22, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, visitors can follow clues around a brand new trail around the garden, where chocolate treats await for every explorer. Trail sheets cost two pound each. Staff jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley As well as a hunt around the farm, visitors can enjoy a quiz, see the Easter Bunny and claim a free chocolate egg from the Easter egg machine. The event runs to April 22 with tickets priced at 13.95 each from the gate on the day. Other 3rd Party other Buy a Photo

4. Lotherton Hall, Leeds Held until April 29, this Mad Hatter inspired egg hunt tasks visitors to track down chocolate treats following the White Rabbit's trail. There will also be springtime crafts in the house and a Wonderland village to see as well. JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo

