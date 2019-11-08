Chrissy de Priz and Betty's Christmas window dispaly is revealed celbrating their 100th Anniversary.

Bettys Tearoom reveals 100th festive Christmas window

Beloved Yorkshire tearoom Bettys revealed it's 100th Christmas window last night, to the delight of Harrogate audiences.

Carol singers from Treble Clef choir entertained the crowd who enjoyed mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate. The window was designed by Bettys “head of beautiful” Robyn Cox who worked with his team until the early hours to decorate the branch and windows for the annual Christmas event. ‘ Here are photos of the big reveal taken by YP photographer Bruce Rollinson.

Crowds in Harrogate eagerly await the big Christmas reveal.

Chrissy de Priz (pictured) revealed the 100th display.

Lottie Wood, 8, and Autumn Herridge ,8, looking at the Betty's Christmas window display.

Carol singers from Treble Clef choir entertained the crowd who enjoyed mince pies, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

