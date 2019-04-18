The BOSH! Boys: Recipes from Yorkshire's vegan Youtube stars

Sheffield vegan cooks Henry Firth and Ian Theasby have launched a new recipe book.

The pair, who have been friends since school, run the hugely successful BOSH! Boys Youtube channel and website. Their latest book, Bish Bash Bosh, is for sale now - and they shared some of the plant-based recipes with us.

Read about the BOSH! Boys' journey here

Classic lasagne

SERVES 6–8

Ingredients

2 onions

100g sun-dried tomatoes, plus 2 tbsp oil from jar

3 carrots

3 celery sticks

1 sprig fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish

2 sprigs fresh thyme

4 garlic cloves

700g chestnut mushrooms

300ml red wine

1 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp red miso paste

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp dried oregano

2 tsp soy sauce

2 x 400g tins chopped plum tomatoes

800ml water

500g dried lasagne sheets

salt and black pepper

salad leaves, to serve

For The Béchamel

125ml olive oil

125g flour

1.25 litres unsweetened plant-based milk

1½ tbsp nutritional yeast

Method

Peel and quarter the onions and blitz them in a food processor until finely chopped. Add the sun-dried tomato oil to the large pan on the heat and sauté the onions, stirring, for 5–6 minutes

Meanwhile, peel the carrots and pulse them in the food processor with the celery until minced. Remove the leaves from the rosemary and thyme and finely chop. Peel and grate the garlic and add it to the pan. Stir for one minute. Add the carrot, celery, rosemary and thyme, reduce the heat slightly and sauté, stirring occasionally, for 12–15 minutes

Meanwhile, thinly slice the sun-dried tomatoes. Pulse the mushrooms in the food processor until finely minced. Add to the pan along with the sun-dried tomatoes. Stir, increase the heat slightly and sauté, stirring, for 8–10 minutes

Pour in the wine, increase the heat and stir constantly for 5–6 minutes, until nearly all the liquid has evaporated. Add the tomato purée, miso paste, balsamic vinegar, oregano and soy sauce and stir for one minute. Add the chopped tomatoes and water. Lower the heat to medium and simmer for 30 minutes. Taste and season

While it is simmering, make the béchamel. Put the second pan over a medium heat and add the olive oil. Add the flour and stir for 3–5 minutes. Gradually add the milk, stirring constantly. Add the nutritional yeast and stir until smooth. Bring to the boil then lower the heat and simmer until the béchamel thickens to the consistency of custard. Taste and season.Preheat the oven to 180C

Now, layer up your lasagne. Spread a quarter of the ragu into the lasagne dish. Spoon over a quarter of the béchamel.Cover with lasagne sheets, breaking them if necessary to make a complete layer with no gaps. Repeat three times, reserving some béchamel to cover the top completely. Garnish with a few rosemary leaves. Cover with foil and put on the lowest shelf of the oven. Bake for 50 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for a further 15 minutes. Leave to stand for 10 minutes before serving with the salad leaves. The leftovers will taste amazing the next day – simply bring back to piping hot in the oven or microwave



Shepherd’s pie

Serves 4-6

Ingredients

2 medium red onions

1 celery stick

3 garlic cloves

4 sun-dried tomatoes, plus 2 tbsp oil from the jar

1 sprig fresh rosemary

3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 large carrot

500g mushrooms

2 tbsp tomato purée

1 tbsp yeast extract (e.g. Marmite)

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

250ml red wine

100ml vegetable stock

400g pre-cooked puy lentils salt and black pepper

For The Potato Topping

1.2kg Maris Piper or other floury potatoes

40g dairy-free butter

150ml unsweetened plant-based milk

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Method

Preheat oven to 180C. First make a start on the potato topping. Peel and chop the potatoes into large chunks. Put in a saucepan, cover with cold water and add a generous pinch of salt. Put over a high heat, bring to the boil and cook for 12–15 minutes. Drain into a colander and leave to dry. Tip back into the pan

Now to the filling. Peel and finely dice the red onions and celery. Peel and grate the garlic. Finely chop the sun-dried tomatoes. Remove the leaves from the rosemary and thyme by running your thumb and forefinger from the top to the base of the stems (the leaves should easily come away), then finely chop. Peel and finely chop the carrot. Put the mushrooms in the food processor and blitz to mince

Put the second saucepan over a

medium heat. Pour in the sun-dried tomato oil. Add the onion and a small

pinch of salt. Fry for five minutes, stirring. Add the garlic, sun-dried tomatoes, rosemary and thyme and cook for 2 minutes. Add the carrot and celery and stir for 4–5 minutes

Add the mushrooms, turn up the heat slightly and stir for 2–3 minutes, until the mushrooms start to sweat. Reduce the heat and cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally

Stir the tomato purée into the pan. Add the yeast extract and balsamic vinegar and stir for one minute. Add the red wine, stock and lentils, turn up the heat and simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes. Taste, season and take off the heat

Mash the potatoes. Add the dairy-free butter, milk and mustard to the potatoes and mash until really smooth. Taste and season

Spread the filling over the bottom of the lasagne dish. Spoon the potato into the piping bag, if using, and pipe tightly packed walnut-sized whips of potato all over, otherwise spoon over the potato and spread it out with the back of a spoon, then drag over a fork to make rows that will catch and brown in the oven

Put the pie in the oven and bake for 25–30 minutes, until starting to crisp and turn golden brown. Remove and serve

New York-style baked strawberry cheesecake

SERVES 10–12

Ingredients

400g cashews

120g light digestive biscuits

120g ginger biscuits

100ml light olive oil

pinch of salt

300g dairy-free white chocolate

2 lemons

340g silken tofu

300g icing sugar

2 tbsp coconut oil

3 tsp vanilla extract

400g strawberries

50g golden caster sugar

Method

Preheat oven to 180C. Put the cashews in a pan of hot water and boil for 15 minutes until soft and rehydrated (alternatively, soak them overnight in cold water). Drain. Put all the biscuits in a food processor and blitz to crumbs. Add the oil and a pinch of salt and pulse to mix. Tip into the lined cake tin and press firmly until well compacted and even. Put in the oven and bake for 15–20 minutes, until firm. Remove and leave to cool for 10 minutes. Lower the oven temperature to 110C and put the tray back in

Meanwhile, melt the chocolate. Pour 3cm hot water into the small saucepan and bring to the boil | Lower to a simmer. Put the heatproof bowl on top of the pan, ensuring the water doesn’t touch the bottom. Break the chocolate into the bowl and leave to melt (alternatively, melt in the microwave in 15-second bursts). Remove and leave to cool. Separate two tablespoons from the main batch

Zest the lemons into the liquidiser then cut them in half and squeeze in the juice. Add the main batch of chocolate, the silken tofu, drained cashews, icing sugar, coconut oil and vanilla extract and blend until smooth

Layer up your cheesecake. Lightly brush the biscuit base with the reserved two tablespoons of melted chocolate. Pour over the cheesecake mixture and shake gently to level it. Lightly run your finger over the surface to get rid of any bubbles. Put the tin on the hot baking tray and bake for 80–90 minutes, until set but still slightly wobbly in the middle. Remove from the oven and run a thin spatula or knife around the edge to separate the cake from the tin, then leave it to cool to room temperature. Transfer the cheesecake to a plate. Refrigerate

Hull the strawberries and halve or quarter them. Put them into a medium saucepan with the sugar. Put the pan over a medium heat and stir. Macerate for 2–3 minutes so the sugar melts and strawberries soften slightly. Set aside to cool then pile on to the cheesecake. Serve.

