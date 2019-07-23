Famous Brixham restaurant, Rio’s could be the best job ever for the lucky new owners.

Rio’s has been serving top quality fish and chips to the locals and visitors for 100 years.

Inside Rio's

It starred on Sky Atlantic’s popular Fish Town series which celebrates life around historic and picturesque Brixham Harbour and even survived a Second World War bomb.

Now the well-known fish restaurant – known for its eye-catching corner spot just two minutes from the replica of the famous Golden Hind – has gone on the market.

It means there’s a once-in-a-blue-moon chance for a new owner to get behind the counter of one of Torbay’s favourite fish restaurants.

Rio’s is in a plum spot at the corner of Brixham’s Pump Street and Fore Street and just a short stroll from the marina – putting it at the heart of the many harbour events and celebrations that run through the year and perfectly placed for tourists and locals.

The fish and chip shop featured on Sky Atlantic's Fish Town

Current owners, Bridget and Steve Lee have been at the helm for 14 years, however, sadly, poor health means it’s now time to pass on the business to new owners.

It could be a dream opportunity for whoever takes over. For Rio’s quirky style has become embedded within Torbay culture and is known up and down the country for its quality and character.

“It’s a great business, and there’s huge potential here for someone who has the determination to really give it a go,” Bridget said.

“There’s a lot happening in Brixham, we have a huge port festival, trawler race and lots of tourists who want to see one of the few working fishing ports left in the country.

“Thanks to Fish Town, we never have to advertise and we often have customers who have travelled huge distances to taste our fish and chips because they saw the shop on television.”

Rio’s is the oldest fishery in Brixham and has retained its unique character down the years. Its fun pirate and fish features stand out among modern, contemporary styled fish and chip shops, while its extensive menu draws customers from far and near to enjoy its famed fish and chips, either as a takeaway or in the restaurant.

According to Bridget, the new owners will be offered a helping hand to take over the running of the business, so they can quickly get to grips with the menu, equipment and behind the scenes essentials.

The popular Brixham fish restaurant is currently being sold through business specialists Ernest Wilson, who have decades of experience in helping new business owners take over established operations like Rio’s.

Robert Williamson for Ernest Wilson said: “This is a delightful fish and chip restaurant which is famous after having featured on Sky Atlantic’s Fish Town series, plus it’s just a couple of minutes’ walk from the replica of the Golden Hind.

“Unfortunately, the current owners’ ill health means it has been operating on limited hours, but it has great potential for new owners who are healthy and enthusiastic.

“The premises are freehold and include the takeaway as well as a 32-seat restaurant. However, it was a two storeys premises before it was bombed during the war, and there’s potential for that second storey to be replaced.”

See yourself behind the counter of a famous fish restaurant? To find out more about Rio’s or dozens of other businesses currently being sold by Leeds based Ernest Wilson, go to www.ernest-wilson.co.uk.