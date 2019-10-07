Yorkshire loses one Michelin star but gains another

Some of the top restaurants in Yorkshire were celebrating tonight after securing coveted Michelin stars.

The Angel at Hetton was a newcomer to the list after being awarded one star.

It joined four others in Yorkshire – The Man Behind The Curtain in Leeds; Black Swan at Oldstead; Pipe and Glass at Dalton; and the Star Inn at Harome.

None of our restaurants were among the two star or three star awards.

The Yorke Arms at Pateley Bridge has lost its star.

There were 159 restaurants with one star, of which 23 were new. There were 23 two-star establishments, of which four were new. And there were five three-stars, of which one was new.

The awards for Great Britain and Ireland were presented at a special launch event at The Hurlingham Club in Fulham, London.

Some 187 Michelin-Starred Restaurants are featured for 2020, including one new three star, four new two stars and 23 new one star establishments.

This year’s highlight is the promotion of Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library) in Mayfair (Johannes Nuding) from Two to Three Michelin Stars – the highest accolade.

“Despite the obvious challenges being faced by the industry here in the UK, we are thrilled that this has been such a stellar year,” says Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin guides.