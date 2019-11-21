£1,000 a bottle beer from Leeds-based Northern Monk Brewery reaches target

Ten bottles of beer priced at £1,000 each have reached their fundraising target just days after being put on sale.

Northern Monk, a Leeds-based independent brewery, launched the exclusive 330ml bottles last week.

Northern Monk Brewery in Leeds

It is the UK’s highest altitude beer, produced after the team hiked 4,000 feet up Ben Nevis, the UK’s highest peak, to brew it.

A total of 50 bottles have been produced with the remaining 40 now going on sale for £150 each.

Those purchasing this unique and limited edition product had an added incentive - all proceeds taken from the sale of the Ben Nevis beer are to be donated to the For the North Foundation, a grant scheme created by Northern Monk back in September which dedicates all funding to projects that are ‘designed to benefit the North, its people and its communities’.

The first bottles of the Ben Nevis beer were auctioned off at an event at the Northern Monk Refectory in Manchester, alongside an exclusive screening of a 20-minute documentary of the climb. More than £7,000 was raised on the night ensuring funding for the first project.

The first lucky recipient, Meanwood Valley Urban Farm, has worked alongside the Leeds community for over 40 years, bringing country life and important skills to some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the inner-city area through volunteer-led training programmes.

They are going to use the funding to develop and run a new volunteer programme for their market garden in 2020 and purchase critical infrastructure that will restore previously neglected sections of the area. It will allow the market garden to double the amount of produce grown, in turn increasing the amount of fresh seasonal fruit and veg boxes they can deliver to the local community, directly addressing the food needs of the area.

A second donation is being made to the Jon Muir Trust, who work to manage visitor impact to Ben Nevis. Northern Monk made it a clear focus to leave no trace of their visit to the summit, and the John Muir Trust helps educate others on the importance of doing the same.

Northern Monk Founder, and one of the Monks tasked with completing the high-altitude brew, Russell Bisset, said: “Since we launched the Foundation mid-September, we’ve received grant applications from so many thoroughly deserving causes. Together we’re going to be able to make a real difference to our communities, and our environment.

“We’re excited to announce Meanwood Valley Urban Farm as the recipients of our first grant. They’ve worked alongside the Leeds community for over 40 years, bringing country life and important skills to some of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable people in our area through their dedicated, volunteer-led training programmes.

“Thank you to everybody that’s donated the For the North Foundation so far, your contribution has enabled us to fund our very first grant, and we can’t thank you enough for your support.”

A spokesperson for Meanwood Valley Urban Farm commented: “A very big thank you from all of us here at Meanwood Valley Urban Farm. Your support is very much appreciated.”