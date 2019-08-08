10 questions with...Alan Hirst, sales director at Leeds-based Union Industries

There's a lot of pressure attached to running a business and no more so than when you're answerable to all the staff, who have the power to vote directors out.
Alan Hirst is a sales director at Union Industries, which is a pioneer in employee ownership.
While normally he has to make key decisions that ensure the success of the Leeds-based manufacturer, today he tackles the tough questions in life.
See how Alan fared in the latest '10 questions with...'
Watch previous 10 questions with...
Philip Bennison of Fablr
Emma Godivala, co-founder of York Gin
Murdo Macleod, founder of Zest Mixology
Hannah Duraid, co-founder of The Great Escape Game
Joe Chetcuti, founder of Front
Bradley and Myles Jensen, founders of For Fork Sake
Jenni Smith, sewing entrepreneur