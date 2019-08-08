10 questions with...Alan Hirst, sales director at Leeds-based Union Industries

Have your say

There's a lot of pressure attached to running a business and no more so than when you're answerable to all the staff, who have the power to vote directors out.

Alan Hirst is a sales director at Union Industries, which is a pioneer in employee ownership.

Union Industries in an employee-owned manufacturer of industrial doors based in Leeds.

While normally he has to make key decisions that ensure the success of the Leeds-based manufacturer, today he tackles the tough questions in life.

See how Alan fared in the latest '10 questions with...'

