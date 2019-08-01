10 questions with...Gary King, managing director of Tendo

Have your say

Business mentor Gary King has a passion for helping small business owners get organised.

His company, Leeds-based Tendo, delivers strategy advice to aid business growth.

10 questions with Gary King from Tendo.

But what is Gary's strategy for dealing with the really tough questions in life.

Find out by watching the latest edition of '10 questions with...'

