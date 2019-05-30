10 questions with...Joe Chetcuti, founder of Front

Have your say

Joe Chetcuti set up Sheffield-based creative agency Front with his business partner Chris David, having spent the first decade of his career client side in the games industry developing and publishing games.

He worked at Gremlin Interactive, then at Infogrames (Atari) and finally at Microsoft as a marketing manager.

10 questions with...Joe Chetcuti

Mr Chetcuti eventually made the move into advertising with the Mediasquare Network where he widened his marketing experience before jumping ship to set up creative agency Front in 2004.

In this instalment of ‘10 questions with...’, Mr Chetcuti talks Star Wars and having dinner with divisive characters.