10 questions with... Philip Bennison of Fablr

0
Have your say

Digital agency Fablr, which is based in Leeds and Manchester, designs websites, builds apps and even creates games.

We speak to Philip Bennison, a founder of the agency, about his favourite film, holidays and having a lie in.

Philip Bennison takes on the tough questions in life.

Philip Bennison takes on the tough questions in life.

It’s the latest ‘10 questions with...’