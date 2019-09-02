100 jobs are being created by this development in West Yorkshire

A SUPPORT organisation is set to create more than 100 jobs when it completes a major investment in Yorkshire.

Millennium, a local support service for vulnerable adults is developing Margaret’s Close, its £2.5m development in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

Millennium, which is based in Featherstone, has been in business across Yorkshire for more than 20 years.

A spokesman for Millennium said: “The development offers supported living to people who may not have the opportunity to experience community life and will support them to build new skills.

“The service will be the first of its kind to offer supported houses with a fully skilled clinical and operations team on site; to offer additional support where required."

The CEO at Millennium, Steven Clough, said: “This is going to be an amazing opportunity for people to learn new skills and it is our largest standalone new build development. It is a significant investment in the area. The development stands out as it offers high quality, cost effective, individualised support.”