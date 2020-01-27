On going construction work at the Majestic, Wellington Street, Leeds, which will become home to Channel 4.

12 first look photographs of inside Channel 4's new Majestic headquarters in Leeds

The old Majestic nightclub was announced as Channel 4's new headquarters last year and construction work is well underway.

Speaking exclusively to The Yorkshire Evening Post, architect Mark Redfern showed Lizzy Murphy around the new £40million building. Here are 12 first look photographs taken by James Hardisty.

Pictured Eddy Bryan, Graduate engineer for Sir Robert McAlpine looking at the construction progress to date.

1. #Mon Jan 27 11:35:34 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=James Hardisty''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Pictured Eddy Bryan, Graduate engineer for Sir Robert McAlpine looking at the construction progress to date.''[IPTC]Headline=

Pictured Eddy Bryan, Graduate engineer for Sir Robert McAlpine looking at the construction progress to date.
James Hardisty
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Construction workers working on the roof on the Majestic.

2. #Mon Jan 27 11:35:38 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=James Hardisty''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Construction workers working on the roof on the Majestic.''[IPTC]Headline=

Construction workers working on the roof on the Majestic.
James Hardisty
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Construction of the glass dome at the top of the lightwell in Majestic

3. #Mon Jan 27 11:35:40 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=James Hardisty''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Construction of the glass dome at the top of the lightwell in Majestic''[IPTC]Headline=

Construction of the glass dome at the top of the lightwell in Majestic
James Hardisty
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The spiral staircases in the new Channel 4 office building.

4. #Mon Jan 27 11:35:43 GMT 2020''[IPTC]Source=James Hardisty''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=2''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=jpimedia''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=The spiral staircases in the new Channel 4 office building.''[IPTC]Headline=

The spiral staircases in the new Channel 4 office building.
James Hardisty
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3