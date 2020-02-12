143 homes will be built on a former school site in Doncaster

Avant Homes will build 143 houses in Doncaster, after planning permission was granted to transform a brownfield site.

The site off Leger Way is the former location of Wheatly Hills Middle School, which has been vacant for 22 years after the school closed.

Of the 143 new homes, 37 have been designated as affordable housing and will be available through social rent and shared ownership tenure.

Work is set to start this month, with the show homes expected to open in July.

Development contributions totalling more than £196,000 have been pledged across education, biodiversity offset, a travel plan and open public green space.

Avant Homes Yorkshire Managing Director, Chris Coley, said: “We’re very pleased that planning permission has been granted for Furlong Park, allowing us to be bring 143 high-quality homes to Doncaster. It’s a hugely exciting development, and we’re proud to be bringing a derelict site back to life after more than two decades through the construction of these homes.

“Doncaster is a thriving town and as we’ve seen with previous developments in the area, there is a real demand for attainable, design-led homes for modern family living. The homes at Furlong Park will feature our latest enhanced specification that we’re expecting to prove popular with a variety of homebuyers. We look forward to officially launching the development later this year.”

Avant Homes Yorkshire operates across 13 sites across the region, stretching from The Lanes in Knaresborough to Furlong Park in Doncaster.