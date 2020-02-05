205 jobs lost as manufacturer J Rotherham Masonry enters administration

A total of 205 jobs have been lost after J Rotherham Masonry was placed into administration.

Established in 1927, J Rotherham Masonry is a bespoke kitchen worktop manufacturer. The company serves a large trade client base but, due to cash flow issues, sought to appoint administrators after it was unable to meet its financial obligations.

Howard Smith and David Costley-Wood from KPMG have been appointed joint administrators.

Some 205 employees have been made redundant across its head office at Holme-on-Spalding Moor and manufacturing facility at Market Weighton. Twenty-five back office and production roles have been retained to support the administration process and complete existing orders while a buyer is sought for the business and its assets.

Howard Smith, joint administrator and associate partner at KPMG, said: “J Rotherham has been delivering high quality stone masonry for more than four generations and has consistently invested in its manufacturing processes throughout its history.

“While rising cost pressures and challenging trading conditions have led to the difficult decision of appointing administrators, it remains highly regarded by its peers and customers. As such, we are actively discussing the future of the business with a number of interested parties and hope to secure a positive outcome that will maintain the business in the area.”