230 jobs set to be lost at Boulby mine

About 230 jobs could be lost when a mine stops producing potash, a company has warned.

Cleveland Potash Limited has announced that potash production at its Boulby mine is expected to end in six months’ time, as the transition to polyhalite mining is completed. The company has begun consultations with trade unions and warned of significant job losses.

The company’s acting managing director, Andrew Fulton, said the move to polyhalite was vital to secure the mine’s future, and despite the anticipated job losses, it would remain East Cleveland’s biggest employer.

The Boulby mine, which currently employs around 700 staff, is the world’s only producer of polyhalite, marketed as Polysulphate, which is a multi-nutrient fertiliser.

Mr Fulton added: “When we first announced our restructuring plans two years ago, we made it clear that potash reserves were close to the end and, at the point when they were exhausted, we would make the transition to polyhalite production, with the inevitable impact on our workforce levels.

“We are committed to keeping job losses to a minimum and will be discussing the implications with our trade union. However, job losses could be in the region of 230.”

“We understand that this will be a difficult time for our work force and their families.”