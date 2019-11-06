550 jobs set to be created as Bradford construction project gets underway

Work is underway on a construction project in Bradford which could create 550 jobs.

Spanning 316,500 square feet, the strategic development site on Gain Lane in Bradford will include eight new units, ranging up to 75,000 square feet in size. The first two units on the site are due to be completed in March 2021, with the full site completed by 2025.

Gain Lane has received £9.8 million funding from the LEP, delivered by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA), through the £1bn Leeds City Region Growth Deal. The scheme is being led by developer, Marshall Construction (West Yorkshire) Limited.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council and Chair of the WYCA, said: “Gain Lane will bring forward modern facilities and infrastructure for businesses to expand into, creating good jobs for local people. Its location is excellent for access to Bradford and Leeds.”

Chris Marshall of Marshall Commercial Development Projects Limited, said: “Marshall Construction is very pleased to be involved with the development of this industrial park on which construction has just commenced.”