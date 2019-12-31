80 jobs to be created when Huddersfield mill development completes next summer

Have your say

Work to develop a West Yorkshire textile mill, which will create 80 new jobs, is due to complete in July, it has been announced.

The speculative development of The Mending Rooms building, a historic Grade II listed textile mill in the heart of Park Valley Business Park in Lockwood, Huddersfield, will see the 20,600 sq ft building being converted into business accommodation.

Photo shows: (l-r) Martin Duckett and Chris Duffill from Kirklees Council.

It is to be aimed at the SME market as well as start-ups.

Contractors JM Building Yorkshire Ltd revealed that the building will be completed in July 2020.

The project has been supported by a grant from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), with the total project costing £2.3m.

Martin Duckett, of developers Park Valley Huddersfield, said: “We are confident that this exciting opportunity will attract successful and growing innovative companies to occupy

The Mending Rooms

and work alongside each other within contemporary space of the highest quality in a heritage setting.”

Park Valley Business Park and Park Valley House are both fully occupied and have already created space for more than 150 jobs.

Once completed, the Mending Rooms should be home to another 80 employees.

Mike Dove, of property consultancy Dove Haigh Phillips, added: “The new-look Mending Rooms, with four state-of- the-art floors, will support economic growth in the Huddersfield area and enhance the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises.

“We are providing space that small start-ups and entrepreneurs can occupy, as they enjoy first-class physical and digital infrastructure, supporting the growth and sustainability of their businesses.”