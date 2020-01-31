A 205-bedroom hotel in the heart of Leeds has gained planning approval

THE company behind the Victoria Gate shopping centre has gained planning permission for a new hotel in the heart of Leeds.

Hammerson has announced that Leeds City Council has approved plans for a new 205-bedroom hotel next to Victoria Gate.

Hammerson said: "The consent represents another significant milestone in Hammerson’s City Quarters concept, and its plan to develop a vibrant mixed-use area to complement Leeds cultural quarter, driving additional footfall and spend to the city.

"City Quarters will create vibrant mixed-use neighbourhoods surrounding Hammerson’s existing flagship destinations. The concept will see Hammerson transform many of its city venues beyond pure retail into successful neighbourhoods providing homes, workspace, hotel rooms and public realm."

The statement added: "The Victoria Hotel site currently occupies a unique position within Leeds city centre, providing a link between the retail quarter to the west and the emerging cultural quarter to the east; home to the Leeds Playhouse, BBC studios, the Northern Ballet and Leeds City College."

Hammerson is in discussions with an international hotel brand which is looking to bring a new boutique hotel to Leeds for visitors and professional travellers.

This latest announcement follows confirmation that the group’s mixed-use master plan for Birmingham city centre, Martineau Galleries, also received consent this week.

Robin Dobson, UK Director of Development and Project Management at Hammerson said, “Delivering on our City Quarters concept is a key priority for Hammerson and this is our third planning consent in the last twelve months. Not only does this mark an important step in our wider plans to create a thriving new cultural quarter in Leeds City Centre, it also demonstrates progress in our wider strategy to support our existing assets by moving beyond pure retail.”

Friedrich Ludewig, Director at ACME, said: 'We are pleased that planning permission has been granted for the Victoria Gate Hotel. Hammerson and ACME have worked over the last decade to start the transformation of this part of the city centre, creating new links between existing commercial and cultural uses.

“The hotel is a key part of this strategy, creating a bookend opposite John Lewis and the Leeds Playhouse, closing the existing urban gap and creating a visual landmark for the area.”