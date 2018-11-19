A cannabis products store is opening in Leeds this Black Friday

A store selling cannabis products including cannabis oil - also known as CBD oil - is opening in Leeds this week.

The new CBDOilUK store will open in Leeds White Rose Shopping Centre on Friday.

The shop is selling products containing highly concentrated amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol). This is part of the cannabis plant which carries all the benefits without getting you ‘high’.

The store's owners say the products are currently sold as health supplements meaning they can not make any claims about their effectiveness. However they have seen customers using the products for things such as arthritis, anxiety and depression.

A spokesman for the store said: "It is a rapidly growing market and people are seeing the benefits for themselves” is a subject they commonly spoke about.

"Making sense of opening in a busy high-street shopping centre such as White Rose seems to be the best place for us to speak and educate the local community on the benefits of implementing CBD Oil into your daily life."

All products are completely legal by falling within the legal limit of 0.2% or under of THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) - the part of cannabis which provides a ‘high’. You will not feel drowsy and can continue about your day as normal when taking CBD products.

The store, near Debenhams in the White Rose Centre, will open at 9am on Friday.

What the site says about CBD Oils

Will CBD Oil treat my illness?

All products sold by CBDOilUK.com are sold as health supplements to help promote everyday health & wellbeing. They are not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any illness or disease.

IS CBD OIL LEGAL?

Yes! CBD Oil is completely legal throughout the UK & Europe as long as it abides by the laws. This includes not having THC levels past 0.2%.