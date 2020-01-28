A major legal services provider to open office in Leeds

A major legal services provider is to open an office in Leeds.

The Anexo Group made the announcement as it provided a trading update for the year ended December 31 2019.

The group said that 2019 was a year of strong progress.

It added: "The board is pleased to announce that adjusted profit before tax will be in line with current market expectations. This reflects the continued expansion of the group’s legal services division and the consequent increase in cash collection."

"Anexo has continued its strategy of keeping the number of vehicles in its credit hire division (EDGE) at a consistent level,'' the company added. "The group has at the same time maintained its policy of increasing the number of litigators within its legal division (Bond Turner), thereby driving increased case settlements and cash collection relative to investment in new cases.

The Bolton office of Bond Turner continues to recruit "high quality litigators and support staff" and in the second half of 2019 doubled the size of its office space to almost 20,000 sq.ft, the statement said.

Following the success of the Bolton office, the group has announced that Bond Turner expects to open an office in Leeds during the first quarter of 2020.

The statement added: "The Leeds office will initially be staffed by existing senior employees relocating from Bolton. This new regional office will offer excellent opportunities for the recruitment of further staff and the group expects its headcount within Bond Turner to continue to expand"