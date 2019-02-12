AA records ‘solid performance’ across roadside and insurance divisions

Have your say

Roadside assistance firm the AA has said it expects full-year trading earnings to be “not less than” £340 million thanks to a solid performance across its roadside and insurance divisions.

This comes despite paid roadside assistance personal memberships falling by around 2% to 3.2 million over the year to January 31.

“The decline in paid personal memberships was as anticipated and was principally due to our previously announced decision to re-phase our summer marketing campaign as well as the impact of regulatory pressures and continued competitor activity,” said the AA.

But the group hopes to return to roadside membership growth by 2020-21.

The AA had previously guided for underlying trading earnings of £335 million to £345 million.