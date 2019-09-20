Accountancy firm Mazars ends its partnership with Yorkshire CCC

Accountancy firm Mazars is relinquishing its ‘principal partner’ status with Yorkshire County Cricket Club at the end of the current season.

Mazars had initially signed a five year deal with the club but extended the agreement for a sixth year.

However, the accountancy firm has opted against continuing as principal partner with the division one side.

Yorkshire CCC said it is in continued negotiations with a number of parties to replace Mazars. The club also said it was welcoming “significant” interest from other businesses.

Andy Dawson, commercial director at Yorkshire CCC, said: “We are extremely grateful for all the support that Mazars has shown us over the past six years, it has been a thoroughly enjoyable journey and it is clear that we have accomplished all that we set out to achieve.

“Both teams have worked incredibly hard to ensure the partnership was a success for both brands and we look forward to continuing our friendship and relationship with the Mazars team for years to come.”

Mazars appeared on all of Yorkshire’s four-day, one-day and T20 kits, as well as all training apparel.

The club urged any businesses looking to take the accountancy firm’s place as principal partner to contact Mr Dawson.

Rob Burton, Partner at Mazars said: “We are extremely proud to have been the Principal Partner of The Yorkshire County Cricket Club over the last six years. Together we’ve celebrated many milestone moments including Yorkshire winning back to back County Championships in 2014 and 2015, the opening of the new Emerald Stand and the magnificent Ben Stokes-inspired England Ashes win at Headingley earlier this year.

“We look forward to continuing our support of the club in other ways in the future.”