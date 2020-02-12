Affordable housing could be built on former Yorkshire Water land in Pudsey

Plans have been submitted for a housing development on land previously owned by Yorkshire Water.

Keyland Developments, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister- company to Yorkshire Water, has submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council to build

77 homes in Pudsey, West Yorkshire.



The site is close to Owlcotes Reservoir on Owlcotes Road on former Yorkshire Water land owned by Keyland Developments and land in the ownership of a private individual.

A spokesman said: "The proposed development is for 77 new homes to bring the site, which is largely vacant, into use to contribute to the local housing supply. The plans comprise a mix of affordable and market housing."

Beth McQue, Development Planner at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; "By working collaboratively with landowners and local authorities we can facilitate regeneration across the region, and we are pleased to be submitting our plans to transform this site.”