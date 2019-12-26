Airedale Chemical in Keighley lands agreement with Netherlands-based BRB International

A chemical company has strengthened its product portfolio after signing a distribution agreement with a Netherlands-based manufacturer.

Keighley-based Airedale Chemical has signed a deal to become the sole distributor of BRB International’s process antifoam products in the UK.

Airedale is projecting that the deal will see a 125 per cent increase in sales of the products in 2020 as it looks to grow its presence in target markets.

The Akasil range, BRB International’s antifoam products, are aimed at water treatment and processes within the cleaning, food manufacture and agrochemical industries.

Daniel Marr, commercial director of Airedale Chemical, said: “The agreement with BRB International is crucial to our strategy for new product growth and forms part of our objective to introduce at least one new product category each year through principal partnerships or organic new product development.

“We’ve identified huge potential for growth in the antifoam market and this deal will offer us access to new customers and also use our existing presence amongst potential customers to introduce the BRB International brand.”

Airedale Chemical will be the only UK distributor of BRB International’s technical and food grade antifoams.

The technical graded offering has a range of uses especially for industrial businesses looking for heavy duty cleaning solutions.

The food grade range has niche applications in food environment. Mr Marr said: “Our existing and new customers will feel added value from the extended range of quality products and being able to access technical support direct from the manufacturer.

“We’re now also able to provide enhanced high-technology antifoam matching services where existing products can be sampled and we can recommend the best products available.”

Marc Ballmann, account manager for BRB International, said: “This partnership with Airedale Chemical will provide us with an even greater UK presence.”