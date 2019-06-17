Aldwark Manor hotel sold to Leeds property firm for undisclosed sum

THE ALWARK Manor hotel has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Family-run Leeds-based property investment company Depho Estates acquired the four-star golf and spa hotel near York and has pledged a multi-million pound sum post-acquisition to enhance and upgrade its rooms and facilities.

Aldwark Manor is set in 120 acres of countryside and has an 18-hole golf course and spa. The hotel dates back to the 1860s.

Depho acquired the hotel from Aprirose, which has run Aldwark for nearly two years after it came into its portfolio following the purchase of the QHotel portfolio in September 2017 for £525m.

Depho Estates director, Deborah Hoban, said: “Aldwark Manor has been well run by Aprirose, so we have acquired a thriving business with a great reputation that will fit well within our current property portfolio.

“We want to make Aldwark Manor an even more desirable place to stay or visit. In order to achieve that objective, we have committed a multi-million pound budget which will enable us to upgrade and refurbish all aspects of the hotel and its grounds.”

A team from Yorkshire law firm Gordons led by corporate partner James Fawcett, and including commercial property partner, Simon Mydlowski, and employment partner, Philip Paget, advised Depho Estates on the deal.

Mr Fawcett said: “Depho Estates has ambitious plans for Aldwark Manor, and a highly capable team that will make them happen.

“This was a great deal to work on, and we are now focused on further supporting the company as it continues to expand its operations throughout the region.”

