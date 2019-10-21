Angling Direct opens new Yorkshire store

Angling Direct, the UK’s largest and fastest growing fishing tackle retailer, has opened a new store in Rotherham.

The latest store opening brings the total number of Angling Direct stores across the UK to 32 and the group said the new store will strengthen Angling Direct’s presence across the UK.

The new 5,500 sq ft store is located on the Parkgate trade park, just off Rotherham Road, a main arterial route around Rotherham, and accessed easily via the M1 (J33,34,35), which is three miles away.

Located in a hugely popular fishing area, with a large angling community and a series of lakes and river venues, such as the river Don, the store is the only fishing tackle “destination store” of its kind in the area.

The firm said the store will cater for a wide range of angling disciplines, whilst also providing “excellent service from local and knowledgeable staff”.

The new store will create five full and two part time positions.

Angling Direct’s chief executive Darren Bailey said: “We are very excited to have opened our latest store in Rotherham, a region which is known for its strong fishing heritage and has an extensive angling community.

“The new store offers products for all disciplines of angling, backed by our remarkable customer service.

“As we seek to cater for all anglers across the UK with a new and modern retail offering, we are continuing to strategically expand our store footprint, as well as enhance our online offering in terms of products, experience and education in order to help raise the profile of angling.

“We have several other stores opening over the next few months in similar well populated angling areas.”

Angling Direct is the largest specialist fishing tackle retailer in the UK.

The company sells fishing tackle products and related equipment through its network of retail stores, located throughout the UK, as well as through its own website (www.anglingdirect.co.uk) and other third-party websites.

The firm currently sells over 21,500 fishing tackle products, including capital items, consumables, luggage and clothing. The company also owns and sells fishing tackle products under its own brand Advanta.